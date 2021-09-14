Heavy rains wreak havoc in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur residents reeled under the impact of heavy downpour which wreaked havoc in the district on Monday, September 13, 2021. While vehicular movement was disrupted at several places due to bad road condition, several structures caved in following the incessant showers.

Traffic on NH-16 between Barachana and Sathipur was hit after vehicles got stuck in water-filled potholes on the road. The bad road condition also caused traffic snarls at several places on the NH which has been dug up for expansion work. Locals alleged that the construction firm has turned a deaf ear to the requests for repairing the service roads, which are being used by thousands of vehicles.

The collapsed boundary wall of Utkal

University’s rural campus. (Photo | Express)

Besides, the rains accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees at several places in Dharmasala, Bari, Barachana, Jajpur and Binjharpur blocks. Communication between the district headquarters town and Sathipur on NH-16 was disrupted for several hours after uprooted trees fell on the road. The administration removed the trees by deploying Fire Services personnel.

The incessant showers also led to collapse of the boundary wall of Utkal University’s rural campus at Siha panchayat under Barchana block. The wall was constructed last year at an expense of around Rs 1.5 crore. Besides, the newly-erected boundary wall of Kumari panchayat office under Dharmashala block also caved in.

Power supply to Dharmasala, Kuakhia and other areas was disrupted since Sunday night after the 33KV conductors snapped near Rathia. Sources said the water level of Baitarani and Brahmani rivers was rising due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas. Baitarani was flowing at 17.45 metre against the danger level of 17.83 at Akhuapada. Similarly, Brahmani was flowing at 20 metre against the danger mark of 23 at Jenapur.

In the last 24 hours, Jajpur district received 2,200 mm rainfall. Dharmashala block recorded the highest 340 mm rainfall followed by Barachana 286 mm, Bari 318 mm, Binjharpur 260 mm, Rasulpur 254 mm, Sukinda 173, Danagadi 170 mm, Jajpur 152 mm, Korei 142 mm and Dasarathapur 126 mm.