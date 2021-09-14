No change in Odisha Congress chief post, announces party leader Chellakumar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: General secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar on Monday formally announced that there will be no change in president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) post. Niranjan Patnaik will continue to hold the position.

Chellakumar, however, warned of strong action if there is indiscipline by any leader. “Henceforth, strong action will be taken against anybody resorting to indiscipline in the party,” he said after attending the first meeting of the new state office-bearers announced by the party.

The Odisha in-charge said that the party discussed the political situation in the State keeping in view the panchayat elections early next year. Besides, the campaign plan for by-election to the Pipili Assembly constituency scheduled on September 30 was also discussed, he said and added that he will also campaign for the party candidate.