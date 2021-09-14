STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Police arrest four DRDO employees for sharing defence secrets with 'Pakistani agents'

Preliminary investigations revealed the contractual employees were honey trapped for information on activities at the test facility.

Published: 14th September 2021 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The tremor of espionage resurfaced in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) again with the arrest of four persons from a missile test facility off the Odisha coast for their alleged links with Pakistani agents.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a special team of Odisha police led by IG (Eastern Range) Himashu Lal on Tuesday apprehended the four, who were working as contractual employees at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), a DRDO unit at Chandipur-on-sea.

Preliminary investigations revealed the contractual employees were honey trapped for information on activities at the test facility. Chandipur has two units of DRDO - Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) and ITR from where a number of missiles and ammunition are tested.

Police sources said they had first received messages from the agents on Facebook Messenger and thereafter they started talking on WhatsApp via voice and video calls. The agents used fake names and transferred money in exchange for secret information. After tracking them for three days, the 12-member police team nabbed them from their respective houses under Chandipur police limits.

“Based on the information that some persons were wrongfully and willfully communicating classified defence secrets to foreign nationals, appearing to be Pakistani agents, we tracked and arrested them. They were being contacted from various ISD phone numbers and in exchange, they were getting monetary benefits from them,” said the IG.

A case under sections 120-B/121-A/34 of IPC-R/W and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secret Act has been registered by Balasore district police for committing offence of causing serious harm to the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation. “We are interrogating the four persons and some others to unearth more evidence in the case. Further investigation is on,” the IG added.

On January 23, 2015, one Iswar Chandra Behera of Kantipur village under Baisinga police limits in Mayurbhanj district was arrested on the charges of espionage. He was awarded life imprisonment on February 11 this year. Behera, a former contractual employee, had received money from Abu Dhabi, Meerut, Mumbai, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh for allegedly sharing defence information about the testing of missiles and vital installations located in Chandipur and Kalam Island.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Official Secrets Act DRDO facility honeytrapping Odisha
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp