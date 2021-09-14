STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha rains: Normal life hit but farmers happy 

Farmers of Ganjam are relieved after rains lashed the district for the last two days. However, the incessant downpour poured misery on residents of low-lying areas of the district.

Published: 14th September 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

The collapsed portion of the century-old building Prakasham Hall.

The collapsed portion of the century-old building Prakasham Hall.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/JEYPORE/SAMBALPUR: Incessant rain may have caused numerous problems to people but the farming community is not exactly unhappy. Across districts that were lashed by the rains, the farmers are heaving a sigh of relief as the long dry spell and hopelessness are finally gone.

Communication was disrupted at several places in Ganjam as the rains washed away roads and bridges. 
The temporary bridge on Badanadi river between Belaguntha and Balipadar has washed away, leaving the approach road inundated. 

The rains also caused extensive damage to several buildings. In Berhampur, a portion of the century-old building Prakasham Hall caved in on Sunday night. Besides furniture, hundreds of old books kept in the building were destroyed. However, there were no reports of any injury or loss of life. The building was used as the office-cum-library of Andhra Bhasha Vivardhani Mahila Samajam. A three-room house in K.Barida village under Beguniapada block also collapsed on the day. The house owner Kailash Behera and his family, however, escaped unhurt.

Irrigation officials apprehend that if the rains continued, some parts of the district may face flood situation.
In Koraput district, the showers have averted the drought situation but led to a rise in water level of several rivers. Heavy showers lashed all pockets of the district in the last four days bringing down the rainfall deficit of the region. 

However, it has also led to an increase in water level of Kolab, Patali, Saptadhar, Sileru, Saberi, Indravati, Jonhra and Surli rivers.  Over 100 thatched houses were damaged due to the incessant rains. Besides, over 200 rural roads were damaged by the downpour. Anticipating a rise in water level of Jalaput dam, the Machkund Hydroelectric Project authorities have opened a sluice gate. The water level of the dam stood at 80 feet against the danger mark of 90. 

Facing rains since last 24 hours, the Sambalpur administration has put in place necessary arrangements to deal with waterlogging and flood-like situations. The district received 56.17 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.Emergency officer Jayashree Padhi said people residing in low lying areas have been alerted and officers concerned instructed to remain prepared for possible flood situation.
 

Odisha rainfall Ganjam farmers drought rain Badanadi river Berhampur Prakasham Hall
