Odisha's Jagatpur estate inundated, MSMEs stare at huge losses

Even after 40 years, the area from where 500 MSMEs operate and provide direct and indirect employment to over 10,000 workers, is reportedly yet to get a drainage system. 

Published: 14th September 2021

A flooded lane at Jagatpur Industrial Estate in Cuttack.

A flooded lane at Jagatpur Industrial Estate in Cuttack. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating from Jagatpur Industrial Estate are staring at huge losses owing to heavy rains for the last couple of days. Even as storm water has entered several MSME units in the area, the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has remained indifferent to the plea of Odisha Industries Association (OIA) to construct a proper drainage system in order to handle such situations.

Raw material and finished goods have suffered considerable damage at units like Pragati Milk, Umang Enterprises, Ori Care, Saswat Plast, Dynamic Papers, Gopinath Bhandar, Soor Engineering and JB Glasses. “The proprietors of most MSME units operating from Phase-3 and parts of Phase-1 and Phase-11 of Jagatpur Industrial Estate which have been badly affected by waterlogging are staring at huge losses though it is too early ascertain the exact figure,” said OIA chairman Aabani Kanungo.

He said even after 40 years, the area from where 500 MSMEs operate and provide direct and indirect employment to over 10,000 workers, is yet to get a drainage system. The few drains,  constructed 7-8 years back are now in a pitiable condition due to lack of maintenance and blockage. “Despite repeated requests and reminders, no steps have been taken by IDCO to construct a proper drainage system and clean up the existing ones though it collects annual industrial maintenance charge from the units regularly,” said Kanungo. 

Divisional Head, Cuttack IDCO Division RK Mohapatra said the situation is the outcome of incessant heavy rain. He said there is no vacant land available nearby to release drain water.  “We have sought permission from the government for availing land in the nearby localities to build a proper drainage system,” said Mohapatra. 

