STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Immersion ponds raise stink for Cuttack Municipal Corporation

In view of the pandemic, the civic body had constructed 14 temporary ponds on Mahanadi and Kathajodi river beds for immersion of idols.

Published: 15th September 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

The civic body also failed to make arrangements for managing waste generated from immersion of idols after Ganesh Puja in the city. 

The civic body also failed to make arrangements for managing waste generated from immersion of idols after Ganesh Puja in the city. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as heavy rains in the last few days exposed the lack of preparedness of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), the civic body also failed to make arrangements for managing waste generated from immersion of idols after Ganesh Puja in the city. 

In view of the pandemic, the civic body had constructed 14 temporary ponds on Mahanadi and Kathajodi river beds for immersion of idols. One such pond at Devigada is in a mess as no steps have yet been initiated to clean it. What’s worse is that heavy rains in the last few days has breached the temporary pond’s embankment due to which the waste is being washed away into Kathajodi river.

“Besides posing a threat to the environment, the negligence of the civic body officials in disposal of the waste from the ponds violates the guidelines of National Green Tribunal (NGT), said an environmentalist. 
Meanwhile, a senior official of CMC said the cleanliness drive at the temporary ponds was delayed due to rains. Efforts are on to clean the Devigada immersion point by Wednesday, the official added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMC Cuttack Municipal Corporation Ganesh Puja Ganesh idol immesion
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp