Odisha man beheaded, buried in forest on sorcery suspicion

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Unease prevailed in B.Nuagaon village within Khalikote police limits here, after the headless body of an elderly man was found buried in a forest on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Judhistir Pradhan. His family members alleged that he was killed by a relative on suspicion of sorcery.

On Sunday, Judhistir left home on his bicycle to get photo-copies of some documents but did not return. Family members launched a frantic search but were not able to trace him. They reported the matter to police on Monday and continued their search.

On Monday evening, the documents of Judhistir, his slippers and bicycle were found in the nearby forest. Since a freshly dug spot was found near the place, locals informed police suspecting that the elderly man might have been buried there.

A police team reached the spot but could not dig the place due to darkness. Two constables were deployed to keep a watch. In the morning, police with help of a scientific team dug up the place and exhumed Judhistir’s headless body. The head was found buried nearby.

Basing on the allegations of Judhistir’s family members, police picked up four persons for questioning and sent the body for autopsy. Last month, a similar sorcery-related ghastly incident was reported in Chamakhandi. Three persons were brutally beaten up and their teeth removed on suspicion of witchcraft practice. One of them died while the rest two are still in trauma.

Occurrence of sorcery-related violence is common in Ganjam. Regular awareness drives by the administration have failed to end the social evil as sorcery cases are still being reported in the district every year.