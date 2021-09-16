Nine blocks affected in Cuttack by heavy rains 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 84 villages in nine blocks of the district have been badly hit by heavy rainfall. As per a preliminary report prepared by the district administration, the nine worst-affected blocks are Athagarh, Baranga, Cuttack Sadar, Salepur, Mahanga, Nischintakoili, Niali and Tangi-Choudwar.

Similarly, 71 wards of four urban local bodies (ULBs) including Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Choudwar Municipality, Banki and Athagarh NACs have been affected due to waterlogging. A total 21,596 people, including 12,873 from four ULBs and 8,723 from 14 blocks were affected. While 5,683 persons were evacuated, 8,433 people remained marooned. Cooked foods are being provided to them at 11 centres across the district. While over 500 houses have been damaged in the rains, a total 14,392 hectare of crops have been affected.