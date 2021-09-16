STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha records one of the highest numbers of crimes against women, children 

Incidents of sexual harassment and offences against children significantly increased during Covid induced lockdown/shutdown last year too.

Published: 16th September 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Not just women, Odisha continues to be among the top states in terms of crime against children, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report says. At 112.9 offences per 1 lakh population, Odisha’s crime rate against the fairer sex is second only to Assam where it stands at 154.3.

In 2020, a total 25,489 cases of crimes against women were reported against 23,183 in 2019, registering a rise of 9.94 per cent (pc). For much of the year, the State was in lockdown and shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The State reported 1,211 rape cases last year. In fact, almost half of the total crimes against women comprised attempts to outrage modesty.

A staggering 12,605 cases of assault on women in an attempt to outrage modesty were recorded in 2020. In this category, Odisha left behind all states and emerged on top. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra each reported over 9,000 cases. During the year, at least 3,775 kidnapping and abduction cases were reported too.

The State also reported the highest number of cyber crimes against women in the country. Of the 526 cases of cyber crimes and Information Technology Act-related incidents, at least 292 related to the publishing of sexually explicit materials. Similarly, as many as 1,407 incidents of sexual harassment (354A of IPC) were reported in the State and the crime rate stood at a 6.2 per lakh population. In 2019, 1, 298 incidents of sexual harassment were reported and the rate was 5.8 pc. 

As many as 2,202 cases in which the victims were girls were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Against children too, Odisha’s dubious record of crime persisted in 2020 when 6,330 cases were reported. Though it showed a drop from 7,012 cases registered in 2019, it was above the 2018 figures of 5,217.The rate of crime against children at 43.9 per 1 lakh population was worrying as Odisha was among the top five that included Sikkim (71.4), Madhya Pradesh (59.1), Chhattisgarh (51.9) and Haryana (47.6).

Incidentally, at 3,666 missing children reports which are considered kidnapped, Odisha was ranked third in the country after Maharashtra (3,867) and Madhya Pradesh (3,686). Incidents of sexual harassment and offences against children significantly increased during Covid induced lockdown/shutdown last year too.

Similarly, sexual offences against children also saw an increase. About 2,202 children faced sexual harassment in the State in 2020 as compared to 2,124 in 2019. The crime rate of such offences also increased from 14.5 pc in 2019 to 15.3 pc in 2020. During a year when children had to be online for educational purposes due to shutdowns, cyber crimes also rose. Odisha reported 71 cases and was among the top 10 states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha crime rate Odisha crimes against children Odisha crimes against women Odisha womens safety Odisha cybercrimes National Crime Records Bureau
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp