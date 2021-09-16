Three embankments of Brahmani river breach in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Three embankments of Brahmani river breached on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, marooning people in 67 villages under Bari and Rasulpur blocks of Jajpur district. In Bari block, a man and his son went missing after being swept away in the swollen river at Gangadharpur village. Sources said Kishore Singh and his son Kailash were swept away in the strong current of Brahmani river while trying to rescue their cattle in the afternoon. Although firefighters rushed to the spot to rescue them, they could not be traced till evening.

On Tuesday, locals had rescued a minor boy who was swept away in the strong current of Brahmani river in Jenapur under Jajpur district. The 17-year old boy Ahala Barik of Pingua village in neighbouring Dhenkanal district was swept away while taking bath in the river. Some residents of Endalaba village rescued and admitted him to the local hospital.

Official sources said, two breaches occurred at Mayapada near Mirzapur on Brahmani river embankment under Bari block, another breach took place near Bandhadiha village. Owing to the breaches, river water entered 67 villages affecting people of both the blocks. While paddy crops over 48,292 hectare (ha) land were submerged, road link to 27 villages was also cut off as waist-deep water was flowing on the roads.

District administration evacuated 410 people from the marooned villages and shifted them to flood shelters.Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore informed that flood situation is under control as Brahmani has started receding. By 7 pm on Tuesday, Brahmani was flowing at 66 ft against its danger level of 67 ft at Jenapur. While the river was flowing over 68 ft on Monday, it has started receding.

Similarly, Baitarani is flowing at 18.33 metre against the red mark of 17.83 metre at Akhuapada. He added that six free kitchens have been opened to provide free food to 410 people who have been brought to flood shelters.