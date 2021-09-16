Woman killed in wall collapse in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 76-year-old woman Kamala Nayak died after a portion of the wall of her house caved in and fell on her while she was sleeping at Kora village within Nikirai police limits on Tuesday night. “The mishap occurred when the wall collapsed on her. Locals rushed and with the help of fire personnel managed to retrieve the woman’s body from the heap of mud. The victim had suffocated to death after getting buried under the debris,” said Kendrapara BDO Ashwini Kumar Das. A villager said locals tried to save Kamala but could not.

“She was trapped in the mud for over two hours. Though locals took her to the nearby government hospital at Indupur, the hospital authorities declared her brought dead. Her body was sent to the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara for postmortem,” he said. With Kamala’s death, the toll in the district due to wall collapse has gone up to three in the last three days. On Sunday night, Narmada Prusti (64) of Dihasahi village under Derabishi block and Abhaya Mohapatra (62) of Badabetera village under Garadapur block of the district died after the mud walls of their houses collapsed on them.