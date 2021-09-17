STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baijayant Panda to head expert panel on National Cadet Corps

​Former Team India Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also been announced as a member of the expert committee.

BJP candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency Baijayant Panda

National vice-president of the BJP and former MP Baijayant Panda. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Defence has constituted a high-level expert committee under the chairmanship of national vice-president of the BJP and former MP Baijayant Panda for a comprehensive review of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in order to make it more relevant in changed times.

The terms of reference of the committee, broadly provides for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building and national developmental efforts in various sectors.

The committee will also propose measures for gainful engagement of its alumni for betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum.

​Former Team India Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also been announced as a member of the expert committee. Dhoni was awarded honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in Territorial Army and is a qualified paratrooper.

