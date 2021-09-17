Cuttack Municipal Corporation gears up as rivers swell

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers swelling, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has stepped up its machinery and initiated measures to mitigate possible flooding. The civic body has made arrangements for rehabilitation of slum dwellers residing in floodline areas of the two rivers.

It has also formed micro teams to keep close watch on the vulnerable riverside slums. Kathajodi slum A and B, Jagannath and Dhabaleswar Gada slums are flood-prone areas of the city.

While the CMC has identified 21 safer places mostly in nearby school buildings for setting up shelters, it has asked the District Education Officer (DEO) to keep those facilities ready for the purpose.

“During the very severe cyclone Yaas in May this year, around 18,000 people from low-lying areas were evacuated. As the rivers are swelling after heavy rainfall on the upper stream of Mahanadi river system, arrangements have been made to evacuate people to safer places. Teams have been kept ready to deal with the emergent situation. Besides, steps are being taken arrange dry and cooked food for them,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said If situation requires, more alternative shelters will be set up for maintaining social distancing in the facilities.

“We have also instructed the health officials to remain alert for necessary healthcare services at the shelters,” she said.