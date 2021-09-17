STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher suspended for Covid SOP breach in Odisha school

Published: 17th September 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

schools reopening

However, reports of violation of mask and social distancing norms in schools continue to be reported (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district administration on Thursday placed a lady teacher in Raghunathpur block under suspension for violation of Covid-19 guidelines on school premises.Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, who gave a surprise visit to  Harekrushna Vidyapeeth in Gualipur panchayat, found teacher Monalisa Padhi teaching without masking up or ensuring that students maintain social distance in the class and directed the district education officer to take action against errant teachers.

Confirming Padhi’s suspension, Jagatsinghpur DEO Niranjan Behera said show cause notice has been served to the school headmaster Basant Kumar Behera for not following standard operating procedure in classrooms. As per direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the School and Mass Education department had instructed all DEOs to strictly follow the SOP on Covid guidelines during teaching hours in schools. However, reports of violation of mask and social distancing norms in schools continue to be reported in the district.

