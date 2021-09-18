East Coast Railway to train 2,500 Odisha youths under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will impart skill development training to around 2,500 youths as part of Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana (RKVY), which was launched by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw from New Delhi on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Unemployed youths having minimum qualification as matriculation and in the age group 18 to 35 years will be given free skill development training. Participants will be selected from applications received online, following a transparent mechanism on the basis of marks in matriculation.

The skill training will be initially imparted in four trades - electrician, welder, machinist and fitter and the programme consists of initial basic training of 100 hours. More trades can be added by zonal railways and production units based on regional demands and needs assessment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said 50,000 youths will be trained in the country under RKVY, which will not only improve the employability of the youths but also upgrade their skills. The scheme aimed at empowering youths by way of providing entry level training in industry-relevant skills through Railway training institutes will bring qualitative improvement in youths in remote places and make them job-ready, he added.

The training will be given on welding, electrician and fitter trades at Carriage Repair Workshop at Mancheswar, electric loco shed at Angul and Visakhapatnam and diesel loco shed at Visakhapatnam with 20 slots at each location. Both theory classes and practical training will be conducted for 100 hours in three weeks.

Apart from the four centres under ECoR zone, the skill training will be provided at Electrical System Training Centre, Rourkela that comes under the South Eastern Railway. The curriculum has been developed by Banaras Locomotive Works, the nodal production unit for the scheme. A website is being developed as a single source of information about the programme. In response to a notification issued by ECoR, the railway zone has so far received 900 applications. ECoR general manager Vidya Bhushan was present during the launch at Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop.