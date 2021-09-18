STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to form EV fund to incentivize electric vehicle purchases

As per the policy, vehicle registration fees and motor vehicle tax will be waived off during the stipulated period.

Published: 18th September 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

EV, electric car, electric vehicles

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government will constitute an electric vehicle fund to extend incentives to buyers of electric vehicles (EVs). As envisaged in the Odisha Electric Vehicles Policy 2021 announced recently, incentives will be provided to buyers till 2025.

People buying two-wheelers will get an incentive of 15 per cent (pc) of the value of the vehicle subject to a maximum of Rs 5,000 while three-wheeler buyers will get an incentive of 15 pc up to a maximum of Rs 10,000. Similarly, people purchasing four-wheelers will get an incentive up to Rs 50,000. Electric bus owners will be provided an incentive of 10 pc up to Rs 4 lakh and Rs 30,000 for transport vehicles.

Besides, people buying electric vehicles for private use will get an interest subvention of 5 pc. As per the policy, vehicle registration fees and motor vehicle tax will be waived off during the stipulated period.“The firms manufacturing EVs will be 100 pc exempted from net State GST,” a release by the Transport department stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Electric Vehicles Policy 2021 Electric vehicles EV Odisha electric vehicles motor tax electric vehicle manufacturing Odisha
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp