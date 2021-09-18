Rivers swell, flood fear grows in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The inhabitants of many villages in Rajkanika, Pattamundai, Rajnagar and Aul blocks of the district are spending sleepless nights due to the fear of floods as Mahanadi, Brahmani, Kani, Baitarani and Kharasrota rivers along with their tributaries are swelling. Mahanadi river at Naraj, Jalaka at Mathani and Baitarani at Akhuapada are flowing near the danger mark, informed Engineer-in-Chief of Water Resources department Dhiren Samal.

He informed that 6.26 lakh cusec of water was being discharged at Mundali at 10 am on Friday after Hirakud dam released excess floodwater through 24 gates. The flow at Mundali will further increase as water is being released from all 28 gates now. A peak floodwater flow of around 7 lakh to 7.5 lakh cusec is expected by Friday midnight.

Samal’s prediction has put residents of riverside villages on alert as they are expecting floods on Saturday. Sources said flash floods have been reported in many riverside villages and low-lying areas in the district. Singhgaon gram panchayat in Pattamundai block and Bandhapada, Ostia, Belapala and Rajapur in Rajnagar have been cut off from the mainland as floodwater was flowing four feet above the roads.

Sources said Gobindapur, Dimiripal, Sansidha, Argala, Ketuapal, Petapada, Earadanga, Juania, Desahi and Palami gram panchayats in Aul block are the worst-hit areas. The 12 km main road from Manapur to Gobindapur is under two feet of floodwater due to which communication to these areas has been completely disrupted. Besides, vast tracts of agriculture land have been submerged in floodwater in these panchayats.

Senior Congress leader Ganeswar Behera said as the mighty Mahanadi and its tributaries are in spate, a large number of riverside villagers are panic-stricken. Adding to their fear is a flood warning of the State government, he added.

Contacted, district emergency officer Sambeet Satpathy said, “Over 8.6 lakh people of 851 villages under 145 gram panchayats have been affected by the floods. We have stocked flattened rice, molasses, kerosene and other essential items in all panchayat offices and block headquarters for the affected people. We have already arranged 66 motor boats to face any emergency situation. Two ODRAF and one NDRF teams have also been put on high alert in the district.”