STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Subarnarekha overflows, takes 184 Odisha villages in grip

Sources in the district emergency office said two ODRAF teams are ready for deployment in the affected areas. Besides, three more teams are arriving in Balasore from Bhubaneswar.

Published: 18th September 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

A flooded road in Baga village under Nachinda panchayat of Bhograi block.

A flooded road in Baga village under Nachinda panchayat of Bhograi block.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Overflowing Subarnarekha river has flooded more than 180 villages in Bhograi and Baliapal blocks of the district. The river was flowing at 10.52 metre against the danger mark of 10.66 metre at Rajghat on Friday. 

As many as 144 and 40 low-lying villages under 41 and 19 gram panchayats (GPs) in Bhograi and Baliapal respectively were inundated after Galudih barrage in neighbouring Jharkhand released 1,500 cusecs of water into Subarnarekha. Sources said floodwater entered 40 villages in Bhograi and 30 in Baliapal on Thursday night. By the next morning, more than 100 villages were submerged. 

Vegetable, paddy and jute crops over vast tracts of farmlands were inundated in these GPs. Besides, stocked paddy, rice and other household items of villagers have been damaged in the floods. 

Superintending Engineer of Balasore Irrigation Division Pravas Pradhan said heavy flow of floodwater caused three scours at Laxmanath in Jaleswar, Badhapal in Baliapal and Hudapal near Rashalpur-B in Bhograi. Going by the current flow in Subarnarekha, the water level will cross the danger mark of 11.05 metres on Saturday morning at Rajghat, he added.   

Sanjay Sahoo of Rashalpur village in Bishnupur panchayat said his house has been inundated by floodwater from Subarnarekha. No government official has visited the village to take stock of the situation, he alleged.

Bhograi tehsildar Kamalakanta Panda said four boats have been deployed in the flood-hit villages. Besides, three teams of fire services personnel are ready to carry out rescue operations. As many as 12 shelter houses, schools and Anganwadi centres have been readied to house affected families in the block.

Baliapal tehsildar Deepak Das said five boats have been deployed in Choudhurikud, Kudmansing, Bishnupur and Rashalpur-A as water was flowing four feet above the roads. Two fire services teams have been engaged and 25 shelter houses readied in the block.

Sources in the district emergency officials said two ODRAF teams are ready for deployment in the affected areas. Besides, three more teams are arriving in Balasore from Bhubaneswar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Superintending Engineer of Balasore Irrigation Division Pravas Pradhan Subarnarekha flooding Odisha rain Odisha floods Odisha river flood
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp