Noted litterateur Manorama Mohapatra passes away at 87

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Eminent litterateur, social worker and former editor of Odia daily 'The Samaja' Manorama Mohapatra passed away here on Saturday. She was 87 and survived by two daughters and two sons. Mohapatra complained of chest pain following which she was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where she breathed her last in the evening.

Born on June 10, 1934, Mohapatra inherited the mantle of editorship of the Odia daily from her father Dr Radhanath Rath in 1998. Prior to that, she had contributed as a columnist in the daily with analytical and critical analysis of contemporary issues under 'Jhitipiti Kahe Satakshi' column. Her father Padma Bhushan Dr Rath was a noted freedom fighter and president of Lok Sevak Mandal.

Mohapatra has more than 40 books and novels to her credit. Her first book ‘Juar Jeiunthi Uthe’, a collection of revolutionary poems on women empowerment, was published in 1960. Her literary works include ‘Ardhanareeswara’, ‘Baidehi Visarjita’, ‘Sanghatir Samhita’, ‘Shakti Rupena Sansthita’, ‘Roopam Roopam Pratirupam’, ‘Smruti Chandan’, ‘Samay Purusha’, ‘Smritir Naimisharanya’, ‘Arup Aalo’ in Bengali, ‘Ye Prithvi Sarsajjya’, and ‘Uttara Niruttara’. Besides contributing to the fields of literature and social work, she was a famous orator who dominated the space of public speaking for more than 60 years.

She was honoured with Sahitya Akademi Award in 1984, Soviet Nehru Award in 1988, Critic Circle of India Award in 1990, Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar Samman in 1991, Rupambara Award in 1994, Utkal Sahitya Samaj Award, Gangadhar Meher Samman, Sahitya Praveena Award, Sarala Award and Sucharita Award during her illustrious career.

For her immense contribution to the field of literature, she was appointed as secretary of Utkal Sahitya Samaj from 1982 to 1990 and President of Odisha Sahitya Akademi in 1991, the first woman to hold this post, till 1994.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a large number of eminent personalities condoled her death. Expressing deep grief at her passing away, Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the passing away of noted litterateur Manorama Mohapatra Ji. She will be remembered for her writings on a wide range of issues. She also made rich contributions to the media and did extensive community service. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said she had made a special place in cultural space of Odisha as an educationist, litterateur and good speaker. He added that she played a key role in creating awareness on different social problems, rights of women and problems faced by them. The Chief Minister said she maintained high ideals in journalism as the editor of ‘Samaj’ and played a key role in social service as the member of Loksevak Mandal.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said words cannot express the contribution made by her to enrich Odisha’s literature and culture. Her death has created a void which cannot be filled up, he added. Condoling her death, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said she will be remembered for her deep insight, integrity and social service.

National BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda, deputy chairperson of State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma and many eminent personalities condoled her death. Her last rites will be conducted at Swargadwar in Puri on Sunday.