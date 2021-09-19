Odisha braces for multiple cyclonic circulations and more rain in next 10 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After witnessing a flood-like situation in its coastal region due to incessant rain in the last week, Odisha is bracing for a series of cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal that may trigger heavy rains across the state during the next ten days.

Director of Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) at SOA University, Sarat Chandra Sahu, on Sunday, said the cyclonic circulations are moving westwards to the Bay of Bengal from the South China Sea through Myanmar and Thailand.

"Numerical models indicate that a series of cyclonic circulations and low-pressure areas — all remnants of South China Sea systems — are likely to form over the Bay in the next few days," Sahu said.

He said one of these cyclonic circulations presently lies over northwest Bay and it could cause moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts of the state till September 23. Heavy rain is expected to occur between September 20 and 22 in parts of 19 districts.

The districts are Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal and Angul.

Apart from this, another cyclonic circulation may also surface on September 24 leading to the formation of a low-pressure area on September 25 and a depression on September 26 over the northwest Bay of Bengal. It could trigger heavy precipitation on September 26 and 27 over coastal and adjoining districts and cross north Odisha coast over Bhadrak district, the CEC director said.

Moreover, he said, another cyclonic circulation may develop on September 26 over northeast Bay of Bengal and turn into a low-pressure area on September 28. It will cause heavy rainfall in coastal and adjoining districts between September 28 and 30. After this, the system may cross the Balasore coast as a depression on September 29.

Sahu warned that the system could lead to a flood-like situation.

IMD officials, who have predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Odisha till September 23, however, said the formation of cyclonic circulation during monsoon is normal and it could last throughout the season.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas said the cyclonic circulations usually occur due to the monsoon traps and it could form at any time during the season.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Nuapada and Balangir on September 20.

Accordingly, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena has asked the collectors concerned to closely monitor the situation and take necessary measures.

The warning for fishermen for the next five days, however, is nil.