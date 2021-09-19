STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government allows offline classes for first year college students from September 20

Higher Education department stated that COVID appropriate behaviour and respiratory etiquette will be strictly followed in the campuses, while self-monitoring of health will be encouraged.

Image of a classroom used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday allowed commencement of offline classes for UG first year students in all universities and colleges from September 20. Issuing guidelines, Higher Education department stated that COVID appropriate behaviour and respiratory etiquette will be strictly followed in the campuses, while self-monitoring of health will be encouraged.

Isolation room will also be kept ready for any kind of emergency. The higher education institutions have also been asked to open hostels for the first year students from September 19.

While classes will commence for the second semester students, decision regarding commencement of classes of first semester students in the current (2021-22) academic session will be communicated soon.

