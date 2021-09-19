Odisha government to develop land near dams for recreation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has initiated steps to develop land adjacent to big dams for setting up museums and other tourism-cum-educational facilities. The proposal was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

He directed the officials to develop the area around big dams to places of learning and recreation spots with museums, audio visual shows, guided tours, boating and camping facilities. "Since the big dams are larger engineering marvels, they can be good spots for learning through pleasure trip activities, more particularly for the students," he added.

The Chief Secretary said that museum with audio visual equipment should be developed for explaining the students about scientific knowledge and type of technology used in construction of the dam.

Students should also be educated about different utilities of a dam including its eco-system, the process of irrigation and power generation, he said and added that guided tours to the dam and its periphery should be organised to give them direct exposure to the project.

Principal Secretary of Water Resources department Anu Garg proposed that Lower Indra and Indravati dams in Kalahandi district, Salia dam in Khurda, Upper Jonk (Patara dam) in Nuapada, Upper Kolab in Koraput, Samal Barrage in Angul, Balimela in Malkangiri, Harabhangi in Gajapati, Kuanaria dam in Nayagarh, Ghodahad, Dhanei and Bhanjanagar dams in Ganjam, Badanalla in Rayagada, Pitamahal and Kansabahal in Sundargarh, Kanjhari, Salandi, Hadagada and Sanamachhakandana MIP in Keonjhar, Khadkhai in Mayurbhanj have potential to be developed into learning and recreation spots.