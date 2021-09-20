STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha police book BJD leader Pranay Sahu, three others for misbehaviour with cops

ASI Pramod Patra lodged a complaint against BJD leader Pranay Sahu and Deben Joshi of Kandumunda, Rabi Thakur of Jamutbahal besides Kainru Sahu of Gourenmunda in Gaisilet police station on the day.

Published: 20th September 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Four persons including a BJD leader were booked on Sunday for threatening and misbehaving with an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and other staff of Gaisilet police station on September 16.

In his complaint, Pramod said he was in-charge of the station diary on September 16 when Pranay, Deben and Rabi along with 15 to 20 people reached the police station and started abusing him over a previously registered case.

Accusing the police of being criminals in uniforms, the mob misbehaved with the other staff too. When a lady cop confronted them, Kainru, who was part of the mob, slapped her before abusing her in foul language.

Kainru along with other accused fled the police station after threatening the on-duty personnel to mend their ways. "We were discharging our duties when the incident happened. It has left us mentally disturbed and in a state of agony," the ASI stated in his complaint.

Bargarh SP Rahul Jain said, "A case has been registered under sections 147, 332, 294, 354, 506 and 149 of the IPC and further investigation is underway. A DSP-ranked officer has been assigned the task to probe the matter."

