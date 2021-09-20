STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court slaps Rs 50,000 fine on investigating officer for non-compliance

The court had directed the SP on September 8 to initiate proceedings against the IO concerned for non-compliance of its order and submit a report by the next date.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed the investigating officer (IO) of a criminal case registered at Jaipatna police station in Kalahandi district to cough up Rs 50,000 for non-production of related case diary despite orders.  

While issuing the direction, a single-judge bench of Justice S Pujahari issued notice to the SP of Kalahandi to show cause as to why appropriate contempt shall not be initiated against him for non-compliance of the court’s order dated September 8, 2021.

The court had directed the SP on September 8 to initiate proceedings against the IO concerned for non-compliance of its order and submit a report by the next date (September 17) and also cause production of the case diary positively.

The court had sought the case diary in connection with an anticipatory bail petition filed on July 28 and it found that neither the case diary had been produced nor any report with regard to the action taken against the IO in the case received.

While issuing the notice to the SP Kalahandi, Justice Pujahari said, "A cost of Rs 50, 000 is also imposed on the investigating officer of Jaipatna police station for non-production of the case diary which shall be deposited before the concerned District Legal Services Authority."

Justice Pujahari further warned, "List this case on 24th September, 2021. On the aforesaid date, if the show cause affidavits along with case diary are not received, coercive steps shall be taken against the Superintendent of Police, Kalahandi and the investigating officer of Jaipatna police station to secure their attendance in person along with the case diary before this court."

