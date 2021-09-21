Odisha-Andhra Pradesh panchayat row: Koraput administration to hold rural polls in Kotia

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A day after Andhra Pradesh announced results of its Mandal Parishad elections in villages of Kotia, the Koraput administration on Monday said steps are being taken to hold the upcoming panchayat polls in the disputed area as per government norms.

The district administration clarified that Odisha had no role in the rural polls conducted by AP government in Kotia. On Sunday, the neighbouring State declared election results in Ganjaibadra, Thonam and Kodama parishads of its Salur Mandal which included the disputed panchayat. As the news spread and unease prevailed in Kotia, the district information and public relations office of Koraput came up with the clarification.

The three-tier panchayat elections in Odisha is likely to be held in 2022. The Koraput administration holds elections for sarpanch, samiti member and 13 ward members in Kotia every five years.