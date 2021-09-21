STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government asks temples to ensure no child marriages on campus

The temples have been directed to verify age-related documents of both the bride and groom before allowing the wedding on their premises.

Child marriage

Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday asked all temples solemnising marriages to ensure that no child marriages take place on their campuses. The Law department has asked the Commissioner of Endowments, to issue an advisory to temples under its administrative control in this regard.

A display notice at the entry mentioning 'marriage before legal age is punishable and no child marriage is solemnised here' has been made mandatory. The temples have been directed to verify age-related documents of both the bride and groom before allowing the wedding on their premises. 

Besides, the Women and Child Development department has advised all Collectors to also ensure similar steps in other temples that are not coming under the jurisdiction of Endowment Commission and sensitise priests about the ill effects of underage wedding.

The direction came in the wake of rising child marriages in rural pockets of the State despite several measures to put an end to it. 

