STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha rains: Villagers dig road to release floodwater

Locals dug up a portion of Mahanga-Chhotipada road constructed under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana to drain out water that had inundated several villages nearby for the last six days.

Published: 22nd September 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Flood-like situations in Odisha.

Flood-like situations in Odisha. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Irate residents of villages in Mahanga block of Cuttack district dug up a road to release floodwater from their localities on Tuesday. Locals dug up a portion of Mahanga-Chhotipada road constructed under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana to drain out water that had inundated several villages nearby for the last six days.

Earlier, residents of Kalianti village had dug up the main road connecting Mirjapatana under Kusupur gram panchayat to release floodwater from their locality. This had led to a tussle between residents of the two villages. Flash flood in Gobari, Maijara and Sukanai rivulets has marooned 69 villages of 27 gram panchayats in Mahanga block affecting around 9,500 people.

The affected people termed the flash flood as manmade and attributed its cause to illegal ‘gheris’ constructed in the area. They said over 10 illegal gheris have been constructed at Baradia, Jankothi, Kanhupur, Usuma, Haribhaktapur and Lalitgiri villages and this has obstructed the flow of Gobari rivulet which is the main drainage system of Salepur and Mahanga localities.

Though farmers had been urging the local administration to remove the illegal gheris, no action has yet been taken in this regard. The villagers have threatened to hit the streets if the gheries are not removed soon. Meanwhile, Mahanga tehsildar said it is the responsibility Cuttack Drainage Division to initiate action against the illegal prawn gheris. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha floods Cuttack
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp