Odisha: Two tribal kids die of mysterious disease, mother and brother in hospital

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Tragedy struck a tribal family of Lahunipada after two kids died of a mysterious disease in a span of 24 hours. The children's mother and toddler brother have also been admitted to Lahunipada community health centre (CHC) due to the unknown disease.

Sources said Indu Turi (33), a widow, lived with with her three kids at the remote Damalu village within Lahunipada police limits in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district. For the last few days, all the three kids were suffering from fever. On Monday, her son Ajay (6) died and was buried in the village.

The next day, Indu's eight-year-old daughter Ashrita also succumbed to the disease. As the woman and her third child Firu (2) were also suffering from fever, villagers rushed them to Lahunipada CHC fearing the worst. Locals claimed that the ailing family had undergone some treatment from a local quack.

Treating doctor of the CHC Chinmay Sahu said the two-year-old kid was diagnosed with malaria fever and low hemoglobin. Though his mother was having mild fever, her test reports for malaria, typhoid and total blood count came negative. The mother-son duo has been shifted to Bonai sub-divisional hospital.

When asked about the reason of death of the two kids, Sahu said they might have died of some infection-related fever. Since the boy's body was buried, his sister’s autopsy report would shed more light on the reason behind the deaths.

Chief district medical officer, Sundargarh Dr SK Mishra said a medical team would soon be sent to Damalu for collection of samples for dengue, malaria and COVID-19. The entire village will be put under surveillance, he added.