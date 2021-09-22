One arrested for posting vulgar video

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Cyber police on Tuesday arrested a man from Balangir district for allegedly posting a derogatory video with pictures of anganwadi workers on YouTube.

The accused was identified as Lakshyeswar Mallick of Samra village in Saintala. Police said on September 17, one Prasanta Padhi of Gopabandhu Chowk at Burla lodged a complaint stating that a YouTube channel in the name of ‘Sambalpuri Dukan’ was created where a video with pictures of women anganwadi workers with vulgar language has been posted.

Basing on the complaint, a case was registered and police arrested Mallick who had created the video. Incriminating articles have also been seized from the possession of the accused. The video has been deleted from YouTube.