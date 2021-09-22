Rama Devi Women’s University declares UG results 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Rama Devi Women’s University has declared the UG final year results of 2018 batch and PG final year results of 2019 batch. Swetapadma Tripathy, a UG Chemistry student from the university emerged as the ‘Best Graduate’. Similarly, Ankita Sahoo, a UG Arts student from City Women’s Degree College, Siripur has topped the university in Political Science while Ankita Ray from Kamala Nehru Women’s College in the city has emerged as university topper in Anthropology.

Om Stutee from the UG department has topped the university in Economics. Madhusmita Panda emerged as university topper in Commerce. In PG, Krishna Priyadarhsini has topped the university in Bio-technology while Amisha Mohanty has emerged topper in Commerce. Rashmita Maharana is the university topper in Political Science while Poonam Kour has topped the university in Sociology.