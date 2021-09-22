STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rising Covid cases in Khurda still remain a concern

A total of 462 fresh cases of Covid infection were reported in the State in the period of which 201 cases, around 43.5 per cent, were from the Khurda district.

Covid test samples

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda district accounted for over 40 per cent of the total confirmed infections reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours even as the daily Covid cases in the State dropped below the 500-mark after several days. A total of 462 fresh cases of Covid infection were reported in the State in the period of which 201 cases, around 43.5 per cent, were from the Khurda district. Bhubaneswar reported 138 new cases. The new cases pushed State’s caseload to 10,21,216. Health officials said of the new cases, 70 were detected in 0 to 18 years age group. The rate of infection in the below 18 years age group which was around 15.49 per cent a day before, dropped slightly to 15.15 per cent. Five more deaths due to the virus were also reported in the last 24 hours.

