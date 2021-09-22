STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

West Bengal government resumes construction of unauthorised structure at Udaipur beach

Locals first spotted some workers resuming construction work of a watch tower which was earlier stopped by Balasore administration on September 10.

Published: 22nd September 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Construction resumes for an unauthorised structure in the disputed area at Udaipur beach

Construction resumes for an unauthorised structure in the disputed area at Udaipur beach. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Unease prevailed at Udaipur beach in Bhograi block after the West Bengal government resumed activities to construct an unauthorised structure in the disputed area on Tuesday by defying prohibitory orders clamped by the Balasore administration.

Locals first spotted some workers resuming construction work of a watch tower which was earlier stopped by Balasore administration on September 10. On being informed, Bhograi tehsildar Kamalakanta Panda and Udaipur-Talasari Marine IIC Sujata Mallick rushed to the spot and stopped construction work.

The tehsildar said he stopped the unauthorised work and asked the construction agency to call the officers of the department concerned of West Bengal government. Subsequently, the West Bengal authorities assured that they will reach the site soon.

However, they did not turn up and the tehsildar and IIC Mallick returned after waiting there for more than three hours. "It is true that West Bengal is occupying Odisha land. The officers of our neighbouring State should physically meet us for discussions over demarcation of the disputed land," Panda added.

On September 7, the Public Works department of West Bengal started construction of a boundary wall of the watch tower, which collapsed after being hit by cyclone 'Yaas'. West Bengal officials carried out the work without intimating the Balasore administration by intruding almost 50 feet into Odisha territory. 

After coming to know about the intrusion, Balasore officials rushed to the spot and stopped construction of the unauthorised structure. On September 14, the administration clamped section 144 of CrPC in the disputed area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udaipur beach West Bengal government Bhograi block Balasore
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp