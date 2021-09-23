'Jari Medha' artisans of Cuttack stare at worst-ever crisis amid COVID-19

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Over 300 artisans of Millennium City, who eke out a living by designing 'Jari Medha' during the festive season are in the midst of the worst crisis of their lives as they are devoid of work due to the pandemic for the second consecutive year.

With the second wave showing signs of decline and business activities opening up, the artisans were looking to resume work this year but the restrictions on Durga Puja pandals and idols imposed by the State government have poured cold water on their aspirations.

An artisan designing a 'Jari Medha'

in Cuttack | Express

The artisans who reside at Banka Bazaar, Odia Bazaar, Buxi Bazaar, Thoria Sahi, Shilpi Kumbhar Sahi, Firingi Bazaar and Chunabhati Gali localities in the city depend on their hereditary vocation of designing puja pandals and idols for a living.

Women and children also pitch in to help the artisans who used to earn their annual income during the four months of festive season.

Apart from 'Jari Medha', the artisans also make and supply crowns, earrings and other sundry decorations for idols during Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Laxmi Puja and Kartikeswar Puja.

While materials like bamboo, Indian corks, etc for 'Jari Medha' are collected locally, other decorative items like gold and silver paper, glitter, mirrors, gold wires and beads are procured from Kolkata.

Besides meeting the needs of puja pandals in Cuttack, the artisans also received orders from Bhubaneswar, Jatni, Dhenkanal, Angul, Talcher, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts.

The lion’s share of the orders were received during Ganesh Puja and Durga Puja. "Not a single order for 'Jari Medha' was received during Ganesh Puja this year. We are yet to receive orders for designing 'Jari Medha' for the upcoming Durga Puja festival," said 55-year-old Purna Chandra Singh of Firingi Bazar.

The artisans also earn by making crowns and altar decorative items for marriage and scared thread ceremonies. But the demand has dwindled in the last two years due to restrictions imposed in view of the pandemic, he added.

"Usually, we earned Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000 for making a Jari tableau of a Durga idol depending on its size and design. Now, the puja committees will pay only Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for making 'Jari Medha' for idols which are required to be less than four feet in height," said Surya Narayan Parida of Shilpi Kumbhar Sahi.