Orissa High Court asks Centre to file affidavit on fishing vessel tracking

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Central government to file an affidavit on installation of transponders in all mechanised fishing vessels and trawlers to track them in the sea for protection of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles on the Odisha coast.

The court was hearing on Tuesday the PIL it had registered suo motu on February 23 on the high mortality rate of Olive Ridley turtles on the Odisha coast. The State government had informed the court that Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has agreed to send five transponders with technicians in the first phase for on board trials for field functionaries and stakeholders.

The State Fisheries department had requested ISRO to integrate the geo-fencing coordinates of fishing ban areas in the transponders to give an alert to fishing boats during their movement in the turtle conservation areas.

The State government said ISRO had also assured to provide a draft proposal for floating tender by the Directorate of Fisheries for procurement of transponders. The installation of the central monitoring unit process by ISRO would be undertaken along with the procurement process.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray directed the Centre to file an affidavit on the installation of transponders in all mechanised fishing vessels on the Odisha coast.

"The Court has fixed November 16 as the next date for hearing on the matter," Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal said.