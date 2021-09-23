STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court asks Centre to file affidavit on fishing vessel tracking

The court was hearing on Tuesday the PIL it had registered suo motu on February 23 on the high mortality rate of Olive Ridley turtles on the Odisha coast.

Published: 23rd September 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Central government to file an affidavit on installation of transponders in all mechanised fishing vessels and trawlers to track them in the sea for protection of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles on the Odisha coast.

The court was hearing on Tuesday the PIL it had registered suo motu on February 23 on the high mortality rate of Olive Ridley turtles on the Odisha coast. The State government had informed the court that Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has agreed to send five transponders with technicians in the first phase for on board trials for field functionaries and stakeholders. 

The State Fisheries department had requested ISRO to integrate the geo-fencing coordinates of fishing ban areas in the transponders to give an alert to fishing boats during their movement in the turtle conservation areas.

The State government said ISRO had also assured to provide a draft proposal for floating tender by the Directorate of Fisheries for procurement of transponders. The installation of the central monitoring unit process by ISRO would be undertaken along with the procurement process.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray directed the Centre to file an affidavit on the installation of transponders in all mechanised fishing vessels on the Odisha coast.

"The Court has fixed November 16 as the next date for hearing on the matter," Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Centreal government Odisha coast Olive Ridley turtles Fishing vessel ISRO
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp