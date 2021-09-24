Lack of rental housing leaves workers in lurch

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Scores of people migrate from rural areas of the district to the Millennium city to work in construction projects. But life for most such workers, who do not have the means to stay in rented houses, is tough as they do not have access to accommodation and other basic amenities.

Considering the workers’ problems, the Housing and Urban Development department on November 4, 2016 had directed the district administration and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) officials to identify land for construction of five 100-bed rental housing complexes (RHCs) in the city. Later, the number of RHCs was reduced to two and the authorities concerned asked to identify land for the proposed facilities.

However, owing to the dilly-dallying attitude of the officials, the RHC scheme is yet to be implemented in the city. Irked over the delay, the department on Tuesday sent a reminder to the Collector and the CMC Commissioner for finalising land for setting up two RHCs in the city.

“You were requested to finalise the identification of land. But, apparently the identification has not been finalised. Hence, no recommendation has been received from you so far,” read the letter addressed to Cuttack Collector, a copy of which was marked to CMC Commissioner. In the letter, the Mission Director, Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM) has asked them to identify and finalise the land considering the feasibility by getting it verified jointly by tehsildars concerned, Municipal Commissioner and district labour officer as early as possible for implementation of the scheme.

As per the letter, the site for the RHCs must be centrally located preferably at places where the workers congregate with access to public transport. “It is relevant to mention here that seven 100-bed and five 50-bed RHCs have already been completed in other districts and steps are being taken for their operation and maintenance,” stated the letter.

Under scheme, the RHCs having basic necessities facilities like sanitation, drinking water, electricity, kitchen-cum-dining block (common), central courtyard, first aid, common room with TV, CCTV camera, creche, office room, boundary walls, etc are to be made available to the workers at affordable rent/user fees.