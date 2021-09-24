Twist in Ganganagar triple murder mystery: Main suspect found dead

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The Ganganagar triple murder mystery took a new turn after body of the man presumed to be the main suspect was recovered from a well on Thursday. On Wednesday, a 30-year-old woman Soni Podar and her two minor daughters Radhika (5) and Muskan (3) were found dead in their house at Ganganagar in Brajrajnagar.

Soni’s husband Narayan Podar’s body was detected in a well near his house on the day. Sources said his body was spotted by a relative who had gone to the well to take bath in the morning. On seeing the body floating in the well, the relative raised an alarm before losing her consciousness. Hearing her scream, neighbours rushed to the spot and informed police.

A team of Brajrajnagar police led by IIC Baikunth Seth rushed to the spot and retrieved Narayan’s body from the well. Villagers said Narayan used to frequently quarrel with Soni over trivial issues. They suspected that he might have killed his wife and two daughters before committing suicide in the well. On Wednesday, Soni’s mother Sangita Gouda had alleged that her son-in law used to beat her daughter in inebriated state frequently.

While there were no external injuries on the bodies of the two kids, Soni had nail marks near her neck. Police suspected that the mother-daughter trio was strangulated to death and Narayan was behind the murders as he was absconding.

IIC Seth said Narayan’s body was sent for postmortem. “Once the autopsy reports of all the four deceased are received, police will be able to ascertain the cause of their deaths,” he added. Meanwhile, Narayan’s brother Kalakanhu is in police custody and interrogated. Reportedly, Soni had lodged a complaint with police against Kalakanhu a few weeks back accusing him of attempting to rape her.

