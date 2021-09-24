STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vigilance arrests Motu IIC for corruption

Vigilance officers on Thursday arrested IIC of Motu police station in Malkangiri Susanta Kumar Sahoo on charges of corruption.

Published: 24th September 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:40 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Thursday arrested IIC of Motu police station in Malkangiri Susanta Kumar Sahoo on charges of corruption. Acting on a tip-off that Sahoo had received illegal gratification from different sources, a team of Vigilance officials kept a close vigil on his movement and activities. On Wednesday, the anti-corruption officials intercepted Sahoo with Rs 2.8 lakh cash near Khurda SP office on NH-16 when he was going from Malkangiri to his house in Phulnakhara in his brother-in-law’s SUV.

As Sahoo failed to give satisfactory answer about the money, he was detained for questioning. The anti-corruption officials have also seized the cash, the SUV and other documents from his possession.Vigilance officers also carried out searches at Sahoo’s chamber in Motu police station, his residence in Phulnakhara and house of his brother-in-law at Ranihat in Cuttack. 

ALSO READ | Recovery of Rs 2.8L from Motu IIC: Congress cries police-mafia nexus 

“During searches, a registered sale deed of a plot in Phulnakhara worth Rs 24.9 lakh which he had recently purchased in the name of his wife was recovered. Besides, verification is continuing to ascertain whether he has two more plots in Bhubaneswar,” said a Vigilance officer.  He was produced before the Special Judge Vigilance in Bhubaneswar and remanded in judicial custody till October 5.  

Comments

