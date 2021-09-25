STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nutritional feeding efforts: Anganwadi workers feted

On Thursday, the ICDS rural project of Salur under Vizianagaram district of AP observed the programme in disputed Kotia under Pottangi block.

Participants during the Poshan Maah awareness campaign in Kotia | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/ROURKELA: Three Anganwadi workers have been felicitated by the Koraput district administration on Friday for their relentless efforts in facilitating the nutritional feeding programme in their areas. 

The workers are Tanujamala Miniyaka of Padapadar Center under Laxmipur ICDS project, Savitri Kendu of Chiktajodi centre under Boipariguda ICDS project and Lalita Sunani of Bahandi Sahi under Koraput ICDS project. The meeting was held on the occasion of National Poshan Maah organised by the Woman and Child Development department and district-level National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) of Koraput. 

On Thursday, the ICDS rural project of Salur under Vizianagaram district of AP observed the programme in disputed Kotia under Pottangi block. At the Anganwadi centres in the area, the ICDS sector of Maripeli held campaigns and distributed nutrition kits in Upper Sembi, Tala Sembi, Ganjaipadar and Kotia villages.  
Meanwhile, a district-level programme was organised at Bikash Bhawan in Sundargarh town on the day to spread awareness on nutritive values of food grains, pulses, millets, vegetables and importance of dietary diversity. Organised by the District Social Welfare section, the meeting was attended by Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and Zilla Parishad President Emma Ekka. District Social Welfare Officer Pravasini Chakra said the programme aimed at generating awareness on the importance of balanced diet for a healthy life.

