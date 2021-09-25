Odisha floods: After Jalaka, Subarnarekha breaches banks

By Express News Service

BALASORE: After Jalaka, another major river Subarnarekha has breached its banks following heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas of Jharkhand since the last five days. On Friday, water was flowing at 10.37 metre in Subarnarekha against the danger mark of 10.36 metre at Rajghat. Similarly, Jalaka’s water level stood at 6.39 metre against the danger mark of 5.50 metre at Mathani in Basta block.

The overflowing rivers have submerged over 100 low-lying villages in Basta, Baliapal and Bhograi blocks and affected close to one lakh people. Sources in the district emergency office, Balasore said 97,727 people in 122 villages under 27 gram panchayats of the three blocks have been affected by the floods.

Basta accounted for 48,000 flood-hit people while 49,727 were affected in Baliapal and Bhograi blocks. As many as 80,478 people in 82 villages have been marooned.

One NDRF and two ODRAF teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in Basta block. Similarly, two ODRAF teams have been engaged in Baliapal and one in Bhograi. Fire services personnel are assisting these teams. At least 25 boats are engaged in relief operations. Five medical teams along with veterinary officials are deployed in the flood-affected areas.

So far, the administration has evacuated 7,813 people to 36 shelter houses after floodwaters entered their villages. Currently, 2,170 people are residing in eight shelter houses and the rest have returned to their respective villages after floodwater receded. The evacuees are being provided dry ration and cooked food. Official sources said 22 houses have been partly damaged in the floods. The damage to crops is yet to be assessed as water has not receded from farmlands.

The administration has distributed 70 quintal flattened rice (chuda) and seven quintal jaggery in the affected areas. Block development officer of Basta Gyanaranjan Sahoo said relief materials are being provided to people who have been marooned. Those in shelter houses are getting cooked food.

However, many villagers alleged that they are not getting adequate relief. Khalkun Bibi (30) of Upartapanda village under Baharda in Basta block alleged that the administration has so far distributed 800 gram chuda and 50 gram jaggery to each flood-affected family.