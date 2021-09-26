STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Couples found hanging from trees

The death of two couples by hanging on one day in Papadahandi and Chandahandi blocks has sent shockwaves across the district. 

Published: 26th September 2021

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  The death of two couples by hanging on one day in Papadahandi and Chandahandi blocks has sent shockwaves across the district. 

In the first incident, villagers spotted the hanging bodies of a young boy and girl in Batashar forest of Cherchetta gram panchayat within Papadahandi police limits on the day. As per the family members, the girl had gone missing since Friday evening and a missing complaint was registered in the police station. 

In another incident,  another couple was found hanging from a tree near Sharadhapur village under Chandahandi block on the day. Sources said, the duo had reportedly eloped 15 days back and returned to the village a day before the incident. 

The deceased girl was earlier married and living in Sinapali village in Nuapada. Informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for autopsy. The actual cause behind the deaths is yet to be ascertained. 

