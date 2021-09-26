STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khadi and Village Industries Commission sets up Odisha's first silk yarn production centre

The development assumes great significance as silk comprises nearly 75 per cent of the total khadi fabric production in Odisha.

The silk yarn production centre at Choudwar in Cuttack

The silk yarn production centre at Choudwar in Cuttack. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In order to promote tussar silk cultivation in Odisha, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has established the State's first silk yarn production centre at Choudwar in the district. 

Set up at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, the centre is capable of producing 200 kg of silk yarn worth Rs 94 lakh annually. Inaugurating the centre on Friday, KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said, "Silk is the timeless heritage of India and integral to our culture and tradition. It is also a key component of the Indian textile industry, particularly khadi. With commissioning of the centre, silk yarn will be produced locally reducing the cost of silk production. This will give a major boost to the sale of famous tussar silk of Odisha and strengthen the traditional craft of silk."

The development assumes great significance as silk comprises nearly 75 per cent of the total khadi fabric production in Odisha. The centre will create direct employment for 50 artisans besides providing livelihood support to over 300 tribal farmers engaged in cocoon farming.

This will also create indirect employment for weavers and reelers in the State. Every kilo of raw silk produced creates employment for 11 artisans out of which six are women, he added. 

For hundreds of years, Odisha has been known for its exquisite silk, particularly the tussar variety, which provides livelihood to thousands of tribal people particularly women. However, Odisha's silk weavers were totally dependent on states like West Bengal, Jharkhand and Karnataka for silk yarn, which increased the cost of the fabric.

Saxena said that but now it is expected to ensure local availability of tussar silk yarn and reduce production costs. Of the total 66 institutions dealing with manufacturing and supplying of khadi fabrics registered with KVIC, as many as 44 units are located in Cuttack district.

