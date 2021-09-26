STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Patnaik reviews preparedness for Cyclone Gulab, announces closure of schools in 11 districts

The Chief Minister said that all people residing in kutcha houses should be shifted to safer places as the state government always accords prime importance to protect lives during natural disasters.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik arrives to participate in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the coast between South Odisha districts and Andhra Pradesh near Kalingapatnam after 9 pm, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked the collectors to complete the evacuation of people from low-lying and vulnerable areas by Sunday afternoon.

He also announced that schools in 11 districts that are likely to be affected by cyclone ‘Gulab’ will remain closed on Monday.

Reviewing the administration’s preparedness for the cyclone virtually from New Delhi, the Chief Minister said that all people residing in kutcha houses should be shifted to safer places as the state government always accords prime importance to protect lives during natural disasters.

He also asked the administration to ensure that Covid guidelines are implemented in the cyclone-affected as positive cases had increased in affected areas of cyclonic storm ‘YAAS’ in May, 2021. He also asked the engineering
departments to keep a close watch on the river embankments in Aska, Gudari, Gunupur, Kadinagar and Purushottampur areas of Ganjam and Gajapati districts where the cyclone will have maximum impact.

Stating that the administration of cyclone-affected districts should ensure supply of drinking water in all shelters, he said that special care of pregnant women, children, elderly persons should be taken in these centres. He requested people to cooperate with the district administrations to tackle the situation so that the impact of the cyclone can be minimised.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena informed that 42 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force(ODRAF), 24 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 103 fire services teams have been deployed in areas that are likely to be affected by the cyclone.

Stating that all steps have been taken to implement Covid guidelines in cyclone shelters, the SRC said that the provision of masks and sanitisers have been in these centres. He said that the maximum impact of the cyclone will be in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput districts while Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Puri and Nayagarh districts will receive heavy rainfall during the 24 hours. He also informed that evacuation work will be completed by 4 pm on Sunday.
 

