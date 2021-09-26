Odisha enforces strict adherence to SOPs during rescue operations after Mundali mishap

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the Mundali boat mishap claimed two persons including a journalist and three others are battling for life in the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, the Odisha government on Saturday directed the police to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the search and rescue operations.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena asked the Addl DGP (Law and Order) to religiously follow the SOPs for deployment of ODRAF teams in search and rescue operations in the areas likely to be affected by a cyclone forming over Bay of Bengal.

In a letter to the Addl DGP, Additional SRC Kamal Lochan Mishra made it clear that no media personnel or civilians should accompany any ODRAF team deployed for search and rescue operations. Only victims and evacuees affected by the natural calamity will be allowed to accompany the rescue team.

During relief distribution, only a limited number of government officials will be allowed in a rescue boat and that too after due approval in writing from the competent authority. "Under no circumstances, the load of men and material should exceed the prescribed capacity of the rescue boat," the letter stated.

As per the order, the team in-charge of a search or rescue operation will properly brief the ODRAF personnel about the risk involved in the operation and also decide whether to launch or terminate it after assessing the danger. Besides, personal protective equipment such as life jackets, gum boots, safety helmets and hand gloves will be mandatory for those engaged in the rescue and relief operations.

OPERATING PROCEDURES