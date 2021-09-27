Relief for people of Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts as cyclone fear wilts

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As cyclone 'Gulab' made landfall between Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha’s Gopalpur, the people of Ganjam and Gajapati districts had a prayer on their lips.

Though no major damage was reported till late evening, a youth, identified as G Ramu, was reportedly swept away in Mahendratanaya river near Sailada village in Gajapati's Gosani block. He has not been found so far and efforts are on to trace him.

On the day, incessant rains caused landslide at Gumma ghat in Gajapati, leading to disruption of vehicular movement on the road connecting Namangarh to Ajayagarh.

However, no one was hurt. Since Sunday morning, the districts received intermittent rains but wind speed gradually picked up pace from 5 pm. There were reports of trees getting uprooted at Gopalpur and Digapahandi road in Ganjam due to the effect of the cyclonic storm.

Having borne the brunt of several cyclones in the past, Ganjam administration made all preparations to evacuate people residing in vulnerable areas to safer places. Collector Vijay Kulange said cyclone shelters were readied to house people living in low lying areas.

By 6 pm, over 200 people of Bellanguntha block were shifted. So far, over 10,000 people were evacuated and housed in different cyclone shelters and school buildings. Sources in the district health office said the administration shifted 252 pregnant women to various hospitals in Ganjam.

Of them, 47 women gave birth by 9 pm. NDRF and ODRAF teams have been deployed at Patrapur, Sorada, Aska, Purushottampur, Seragada, Ganjam, Chikiti and Gopalpur. Sufficient tubes and life jackets have been stocked in view of the situation.

Similarly, Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) readied a disaster management plan to deal with the cyclone. Dedicated teams were formed to ensure 24x7 power supply to all emergency services. Besides, quick response teams were strategically placed at various locations across the licensed areas.

For any emergency service, people can contact TPSODL's power system control centre at 9437484868 or the 24x7 call centre toll free number 1912/18003456797. TPSODL CEO Arvind Singh said special teams will be operating for ensuring power supply to all emergency services.

He appealed to the public to adhere to safety measures to avoid accidents during the cyclone. Earlier, the IMD issued red warning for Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts till Monday morning.