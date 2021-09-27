Sitaram Murmu laid to rest with State honours

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: ODRAF jawan Sitaram Murmu was cremated with full State honours at Muktajhari in Dhakeipal within Thakurmunda police limits in Mayurbhanj on Sunday. However, delay in according him guard of honour drew the ire of family and villagers who expressed discontentment over administration’s lackadaisical attitude towards Sitaram who lost his life in the line of duty.

Sitaram’s father Alhan Murmu refused to accept his son’s body, which reached his native village in the wee hours of Sunday, as it was not wrapped in Tricolour nor was he declared a martyr despite giving his life while doing duty. “I demand `20 lakh compensation along with a C-grade job to Danji, his wife, and free education to his son and daughter,” said Alhan.

Informed, Thakurmunda police along with Mayurbhanj SP Rishikesh D Khilari rushed to the spot and wrapped the body of Sitaram in Tricolour, subsequently according him guard of honour before his body was consigned to flames.

Karanjia SDPO Sudarshan Gangi said it is mandatory to give guard of honour to jawans who lose their lives in the line of duty and similar respect was also given to Sitaram.