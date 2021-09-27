TNIE impact: Odisha's magical gardener finds mention in PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Sixty five-year-old Patayat Sahu of Nandol village found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday for bringing about a change in the environment through his herbal garden.

This comes after a report on Sahu titled "65-year-old Odisha farmer's magical garden of medicinal plants" was published in The New Indian Express on September 12. The farmer has grown around 3,000 varieties of medicinal plants and documented those in his two-volume manuscript.

Following the PM's praise for Sahu in his monthly radio programme, a large number of visitors including mediapersons made a beeline for the farmer's garden. Sahu said he was overjoyed by the PM praise. He also thanked TNIE for bringing his story to people's notice.