STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

TNIE impact: Odisha's magical gardener finds mention in PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'

The farmer has grown around 3,000 varieties of medicinal plants and documented those in his two-volume manuscript.

Published: 27th September 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Patayat Sahu in his medicinal garden at Nandol village in Kalahandi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Sixty five-year-old Patayat Sahu of Nandol village found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday for bringing about a change in the environment through his herbal garden.  

This comes after a report on Sahu titled "65-year-old Odisha farmer's magical garden of medicinal plants" was published in The New Indian Express on September 12. The farmer has grown around 3,000 varieties of medicinal plants and documented those in his two-volume manuscript.

Following the PM's praise for Sahu in his monthly radio programme, a large number of visitors including mediapersons made a beeline for the farmer's garden. Sahu said he was overjoyed by the PM praise. He also thanked TNIE for bringing his story to people's notice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNIE impact Patayat Sahu Mann ki Baat Herbal garden Narendra Modi
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp