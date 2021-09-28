Koraput, Malkangiri face floods and landslide in Gulab’s wake

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As cyclonic storm Gulab weakened into a depression and made its way through southern Odisha districts, the region bore the brunt of heavy rains that particularly affected Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Though no major damage to property or infrastructure has been reported from any district, road communication was badly hit in many parts. The NH- 26 suffered damage due to landslide at Sunki Ghat in Koraput district, which left hundreds of vehicles stranded on two sides for hours.

ODRAF teams were deployed to clear the road. Commuters were advised to take Semiliguda-Nandapur- Araku route for Vizag and Laxmipur-Bandhugaon- Parvathipuram route for Vizianagaram as the ghat route was blocked by the landslide. Knee deep water was also flowing at several patches on the ghat road and the Sunki village got marooned with flood water from the Sunki river as rains continued. An ODRAF team rushed to the area and shifted the people to a nearby Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) office. Big trees were also found uprooted on Koraput-Pottangi road and Lamtaput-Vishakhapatnam stretch disrupting communication.

Besides, communication was disrupted on several roads and houses were damaged in Raleguda block in Malkangiri district. Malkangiri- Motu road has been cut off because of storm water flowing on the road. The Soroda- Daringbadi ghat road in Ganjam district has been sealed apprehending landslide due to heavy rainfall. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena told mediapersons that depression was centred over Malkangiri after the cyclone weakened on crossing the coast.

There was heavy rainfall in the district which led to disruptions in road communication. Steps have been initiated to restore communication in the ghat road, he said. While Gajapati district has received heavy rainfall, Pottangi in Koraput has recorded highest 144 mm rains. The collectors of the affected districts have been asked to make damage assessment and submit report within five days, Jena said. In a letter to collectors, the SRC said the IMD has issued yellow warning for Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada and Malkangiri districts which will receive heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging in low lying areas.

He also asked the collectors to closely monitor the situation for localised landslide in hilly areas. Meanwhile, the water- level in Hirakud dam has started increasing due to rains in the upper catchment areas. The water level in the reservoir has increased to 629.58 ft from 629.50 ft against the full capacity of 630 ft. The water flow at Mundali barrage has also increased to 1.46 lakh cusec from 1.4 lakh cusec. Official sources, however, said there is no flood threat in Mahanadi river system.