Milk Mantra launches first long-life milk

 Leading dairy startup Milk Mantra has launched Odisha’s first long-life milk with an extended shelf life for the consumers. 

Published: 28th September 2021 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Leading dairy startup Milk Mantra has launched Odisha’s first long-life milk with an extended shelf life for the consumers. The product ‘Milky Moo Long Life Milk’ will be retailed across Odisha with a focus on Berhampur, Balangir Bargarh, Rourkela, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Sambalpur and Rayagada in the first phase. The product has two variants, long life toned milk with three per cent fat content and long life double toned milk with 1.5 per cent fat content.

While the 450 ml long life toned milk pack is priced at Rs 28, the 450 ml and 150 ml long life double toned milk are priced at Rs 27 and Rs 10 respectively. Packaged in sterile and hermetically sealed pouches, the milk has an extended shelf life of 90 days and does not require any refrigeration or boiling, officials of the firm said. 

Milk Mantra MD and CEO Sandipan Ghosh said the product will provide them an opportunity to cover wider distribution and reach more consumers in specific milk deficit geographies.

