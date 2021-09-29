Cyclone effect: Roads cut off, Sunki ghat still not cleared

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Heavy rainfall and gusty winds under the influence of cyclone Gulab have thrown normal life out of gear for people in Koraput with roads and houses damaged in five blocks of the district. Narayanpatana, Pottangi, Semiliguda, Lamataput and Boipariguda blocks have been the worst-hit. Over 500 thatched and concrete houses along with 200 km of village roads in the hilly areas of Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Nandapur and Kundra suffered extensive damage due to flash floods inundating the areas.

Revenue, block and Rural Development department officials have been working in the affected blocks to assess the damage and submit the report to the Special Relief Commissioner. Sources said the actual damage figures could not be ascertained as road connectivity has been snapped at many places.

Meanwhile, road clearing work in Sunki ghat under Visakhapatnam-Raipur NH which bore the brunt of a landslide on Monday night is on in full swing. Around eight JCB machines along with NDRF and NHAI personnel have been working to clear the debris. “We expect the road to be cleared by Tuesday night to facilitate free flow of traffic but the repair work on the damaged portion of the ghat will take two or three more days to be completed,” said a senior revenue official of Koraput.