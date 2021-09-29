STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily wagers rescued from port zone

Paradip Model Police on Tuesday rescued 10 labourers engaged in construction work at an oil jetty in a prohibited zone of the port.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Model Police on Tuesday rescued 10 labourers engaged in construction work at an oil jetty in a prohibited zone of the port.The workers, who were engaged for last 10 days, claimed they were starving as the contractor did not turn up since Friday to give them wage or food forcing them to dial the emergency police helpline on the day. 

They also claimed that they did not have gate passes to move out of the area as all had paid a bribe of `100 to security personnel for entry.A contractor Budhishyam Majhi from Malahunka within Kujang police limits had engaged two masons and eight workers for construction work at the oil jetty of Paradip port.

The daily wage was fixed at Rs 750 for masons and Rs 450 for the rest. As per the workers’ claims, Majhi initially was regular with wages. He also ensured supply of food and other essentials since the area was a restricted zone. However, he stopped showing up since Friday. Even his supervisor did not come to the site. “We couldn’t come out as  we did not have gate pass,” said Dillip Mallick, a mason from Sanpur in Jagatsinghpur. 

As their condition worsened, the workers dialled the helpline number 112 and were rescued by Paradip Model Police. IIC Rajanikant Mishra confirmed rescue of the workers and said the matter was resolved after they were paid their dues with police intervention.

